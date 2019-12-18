Rett Heggie was born and raised in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He graduated from Henley High School before enlisting in the US Army. Rett was assigned as a Cannon Crew-member and stationed in Fort Lewis, WA where he remained until his deployment to Iraq.

Rett was honorably discharged from the military and worked for Modoc Contracting before continuing service work as a private military contractor in Iraq for Northrop Grumman.

Rett returned to Klamath Falls in 2018, and decided he wanted build a home, start a family,and contribute to the community he was born and raised.