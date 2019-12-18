Klamath Falls, Ore. – December 18, 2019- For Oregon Tech student, Jaime Evers, her family’s dairy farming heritage is more than where she grew up, it is a tradition worth sharing. For the past year, this 20-year-old college student has promoted the dairy industry as the Klamath County Dairy Princess, next month she’ll compete with two fellow county ambassadors to represent the dairy industry throughout the state.

“Since my very first day in the show ring, I dreamt of being a princess, not a Disney princess, but a dairy princess,” says Evers. Her dreams go further than the crown, however, Evers wants to “reach out to people who I can teach and inspire.”

Evers, a 2017 Banks High School graduate, grew up showing dairy cattle with her family. Now a student at Oregon Tech pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Biology-Health Sciences, Evers aspires to attend chiropractic school in the future. She’d like to become a certified animal chiropractor. “As an animal chiropractor, I will be able to work with farmers and practice on livestock. In this way, I will stay involved with the dairy industry, pursue my passion and improve the lives of those around me,” says Evers.

For the past year, Evers has been busy representing Klamath County, promoting dairy products, educating the public about nutrition and enlightening her community about life on a dairy farm at local schools, fairs and events.

2019 Oregon Dairy Princess Emily Henry and First Alternate Natalie Berry will pass on their titles during the Oregon Dairy Women’s 61st annual Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador Coronation Banquet, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Salem Convention Center.

Evers will arrive with the other contestants and judges Friday morning for a full two days of interviews, speeches and prepared commercials promoting dairy products. The winner will be crowned at the conclusion of Saturday’s banquet.

If selected for the title, Evers looks forward to hundreds of elementary school presentations, civic organization speaking engagements and public appearances.

Tickets to attend the event can be ordered prior to January 6, from the Oregon Dairy Women by visiting oregondairywomen.com/events. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are $50 per person and must be paid for in advance.

The other state finalists include Araya Wilks of Tillamook County and Taysha Veeman of Marion County.