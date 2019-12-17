Mazama Cheer will be holding their Basketball Little Viks Cheer Camp Monday Jan 13th through Thurs Jan 16th in the Mazama High School Cafeteria with all participants performing at half time of the Girls’ Varsity Game on Friday Jan 17th.

Cheer camp will run from 5:30-6:30 pm each night and the cost is $25 per participant which includes a Little Viks Cheer Camp T-shirt. Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure correct shirt sizes and is now open on the Mazama High School Home Page. For questions please contact Coach Kaci Mitchell at mitchellk@kcsd.k12.or.us or 541-883-5024.