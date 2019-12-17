For the ninth year in a row, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is partnering with America’s State Parks to offer free guided First Day Hikes in state parks across Oregon on New Year’s Day. Information about the special hike hosted at Collier Memorial State Park is below.

Hikers should register for the hike at the Oregon State Parks Store, http://bit.ly/ParkStoreEvents. This year’s hike is limited to 100 participants. Registration will help park staff plan for the hike and give park staff contact information should the hike be canceled because of weather or conditions.

Hike time: 9 a.m.

Starting location: Collier Logging Museum

Terrain and length of trail: Easy, three-mile hike on multiple trails

Contact information: (541) 783-2471

Additional details: Hike through a Pine forest along Spring Creek and the Williamson River. Watch for Bald Eagles, ducks, and river otters. Enjoy a warming fire before and after the hike to ward off the winter chill. Dogs must be on a six-foot leash. Hike recommended for children at least six years old.

Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.

Share photos of First Day Hikes via Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes or tagging “Oregon State Parks” on Facebook.