KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Athletic Department has announced that this weekend will be K-12 Family Weekend at all Oregon Tech basketball games. All students Kindergarten through 12th grade will be admitted free this weekend.

The Hustlin’ Owls, currently ranked second in the nation, will host their first Cascade Conference games of the season at Danny Miles Court, taking on #5 College of Idaho on Friday, December 20, and Eastern Oregon University on Saturday, December 21. The Oregon Tech Lady Owls tip-off at 5:30 pm and the men tip-off at 7:30 pm, both Friday and Saturday night.

“This year’s K-12 weekend a great is not only a chance for our local families to enjoy some affordable entertainment over the holiday break, but also an opportunity to see some of the best basketball teams in the country. We would like to welcome all families out to Danny Miles court this weekend – Go Owls!” said men’s basketball coach Justin Parnell .

Oregon Tech men’s basketball is currently 1-1 in conference play with an overall record of 10-1. The Lady Owls, who received votes in the latest national poll, are 2-0 following their first weekend of conference play, with an overall record of 8-4.

“The holiday season is such an exciting time of the year, and around here that means Owls Basketball,” said Lady Owls basketball coach Scott Meredith . “With C of I and #18 Eastern Oregon coming in this weekend, our fans should get to see the best of what NAIA basketball is. We hope to pack the house and head into the winter break with a couple of Cascade Conference victories!”

Adult General Admission tickets start at just $10, with discounts available for military, seniors, and Oregon Tech alumni. Purchase your tickets today from OregonTech.UniversityTickets.com.