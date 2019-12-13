Elementary students invite businesses, others to help them collect socks for those in need

The pile of socks in Dena Morosin’s fourth-grade class room keeps growing. There are girl socks and boy socks. White socks and black socks. Socks for runners. Socks for cold feet.

So far, Morosin’s students at Shasta Elementary School have collected 446 pairs of socks to donate to the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission this holiday season. Their goal: At least 600 pairs.

“We brainstormed ideas to help our community, and the kids came up with the idea on their own,” Morosin said. ‘We are doing it school wide and community wide and have asked a few other businesses if they want to be involved.”

A student suggested calling the mission to find out what was needed. Turns out socks are needed. Socks of all sizes, colors and styles. So the students created the Shasta Scorpion Sock Drive Challenge, and challenged each student in their school to donate at least one pair of socks to the cause – there are 606 students who attend Shasta Elementary – in the hopes of reaching 600 pairs by Dec. 20.

Students are bringing socks and so are community members and businesses. Ace Towing has donated 93 pairs of socks and Friends of the Children donated 50 pairs.

Morosin’s students participate in a mentoring program called Classroom Champions, which includes community service and online chats with an Olympic athlete. This year, their mentor is Olympic swimmer Josh Prenot.

Anyone who wants to join the Shasta Scorpion Sock Drive Challenge, can drop off new socks at Shasta Elementary School, 1951 Madison St. Business who want to join can email Morosin at morosind@kcsd.k12.or.us.