KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing will conduct night flying operations starting Monday, Dec. 16 through Thursday, Dec. 19. Operations will take place between approximately 4:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m.

Night flying is one part of the course curriculum for F-15C student pilots at Kingsley Field, the premiere F-15C schoolhouse for the United States Air Force.

The majority of the training will occur in the military operating airspace to the east of Lakeview where the pilots can fly without lights. However, the local community will most likely hear the jets during take-offs and approaches to and from Kingsley Field. Take-offs will occur after sundown and the jets will return approximately an hour-and-a-half later.

“Whether defending the homeland or deployed in contingency operations, F-15 pilots must be proficient at night flying,” said Col. Jeff Edwards, 173rd FW Commander. “Night flying training includes the full spectrum of skills needed to be a combat-ready F-15 pilot.”

Community members may contact the wing’s public affairs office at 541-885-6677 to express any concerns they have during this time.