WASHINGTON, D.C., December 11, 2019 – Due to the prolonged and extensive impacts of weather events this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today extended the deadline to December 20 for producers to enroll in the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program for the 2020 calendar year. The deadline had been December 13. USDA announced is also continuing to accept applications for the Market Facilitation Program through December 20.