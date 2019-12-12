CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon Tech grabbed two first-place votes and tallied 91 total points in the 2020 Cascade Collegiate Conference Softball Coaches’ Preseason Poll released Wednesday morning by the conference office. Southern Oregon University softball program may have a new coach guiding the team this year, but the Raiders return a majority of the players from last year’s NAIA National Championship team and grabbed nine first-place votes and 99 total points to sit in the top spot of the poll. SOU finished 2019 with an impressive 52-8 overall and 24-3 CCC record, winning its third-straight CCC tournament title before winning the NAIA championship.

The Lady Owls posted a 44-17 overall record and a 23-4 conference mark along with a trip to the NAIA championship tournament a year ago. The Lady Owls had their third-best finish in school history finishing in eighth place at the NAIA National Tournament (2011 National Championship, 4th in 2015).

“I can’t wait to see what this year’s team will accomplish,” said Oregon Tech Head Coach Greg Stewart . “We have some key returners, a great pitching staff, and have reloaded our roster with several talented transfers and freshman.”

College of Idaho earned 81 points to sit third on the poll. The Coyotes also secured a berth to the national championship as an at-large. C of I finished the year with a 40-17 overall, 20-7 CCC mark.

Corban University sits fourth on the poll with 72 points as it begins its first year with a new head coach. Carroll College completes the top-five with 66 points.

UBC picked up 49 points to sit in sixth, while two ties followed the Thunderbirds. Eastern Oregon University – also with a new head coach leading the charge – and Northwest University both tallied 38 points, while the University of Providence and Northwest Christian University each earned 28 points.

Warner Pacific University rounds out the softball poll at No. 11, marking its inaugural year of sponsoring the sport.

The 2020 softball season tees off early in 2020, with conference action rolling later in February.

2020 CCC Softball Coaches’ Preseason Poll