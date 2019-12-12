A new Oregon law will remove a Catch 22 for people who need a disabled parking placard but are medically unable to go to a DMV office.

While disabled placards are provided at no charge, DMV is currently required to charge customers for no-photo identification cards if they are medically unable to visit a DMV office. The current fee for a parking ID card is $44.50 for a customer’s first card, $40.50 for renewals and $39.50 for replacements.

Starting in January 2020, DMV will issue these no-photo ID cards free of charge.

Oregon law requires a person being issued a disabled parking placard to have some form of valid Oregon DMV-issued ID to associate with the placard. However, many people who need to use parking spaces reserved for disabled parking placard holders do not have a driver license or standard ID card, and many have medical issues that make traveling to a DMV office to visit and pose for a photograph difficult, if not impossible.

An option for these people is an ID card that does not have their photograph. While it doesn’t act as a traditional ID card for other purposes, it allows the person to obtain a disabled parking permit.

House Bill 2226, passed by the 2019 Oregon Legislature, eliminates the fee for a no-photo ID card for people who qualify through their physician for a disabled parking placard and who are medically unable to visit a DMV office in person.

Disabled parking placards share the same expiration date as the parking ID card, standard ID card or driver license associated with it. The new law does not affect the fees for standard ID cards or driver licenses.

For people who qualify for the no-photo parking ID, DMV has updated the application – Form 735-0265NPP at the DMV website here: https://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Forms/DMV/265NPP.pdf.

