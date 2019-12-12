KLAMATH UNION STANDS TALL AGAINST LAKEVIEW. (HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RECAP)

KLAMATH FALLS Ore – The Klamath Union Pelicans are scorching hot to start the season, sporting a 3-0 record after defeating the Lakeview Honkers (0-4) 71-52. After a so-so year for the Pels in 2018-19, they are back with a vengeance.

Wednesday night was a showcase of how dominate KU could be on the glass. The Pels starting lineup has an average height of 6’3 so it is no mystery why they grab every board. 6’2 Junior Krishin Taylor hustled on the backboard and grabbed 6 rebounds*. But it was Junior Jacob Cook, who stands a sky-high 6’5, that made the difference in the paint piling up 9 boards*.

Cook was also the leading scorer for KU. Putting up 13 points* and swatting away 3 blocks* on the defensive end. He was a glass cleaner.

“[Jacob] plays his position very well. He is kind of a ball hawker. He is always around the basketball.” Coach Ed Case also said, “A couple of his blocks were on help side so it’s big.”

“I just tried to read what the other guys were doing and help my defense when they get beat off the dribble. Help my defenders rotate and cover my guy.” Jacob Cook added, “We played well at the end of the game and the defense got better. It was fun and the crowd was great. We need that.”

The first Skyline Conference contest is still over a month away but it is never too early to speculate. The Skyline is going to be deep this year. Henley will be good and hit hard. Mazama will be formidable. Teams over the hill like Hidden Valley can shoot the ball well too. Klamath Union is in the mix as well. Great rebounding and post defense. Once the consistency comes on offense, the Pels will be competing with the best that the Skyline has to offer.

Watch a full HD replay of this game by clicking on the image below:

Next for the Pels it is a 3 day tournament in Mt. Shasta, CA from Thursday – Saturday. Watch Klamath Union @ Eagle Point basketball on 12-17-19 on www.mybasin.com

*ᴬˡˡ ˢᵗᵃᵗˢ ᴬʳᵉ ᵁⁿᵒᶠᶠᶦᶜᶦᵃˡ