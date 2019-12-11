A holiday-themed model train show opens Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main Street. A variety of train layouts, including N, O, HO and G-scale model sets, will be displayed by the Klamath Rails model railroad club.

The show runs through Dec. 28, with hours the same as the museum’s normal schedule, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday each week. The Museum will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Entry to the train show is free with regular paid admission to the museum. Admission fees are $5 for adults, and $4 for seniors, military and students. Youth 12 and under are free.

Santa Claus will be available to visit with children attending the train show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Dec. 24, with the exception of Dec. 19.

A free session for families with special needs children will be provided from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

“The model train show is always one of most popular exhibitions of the year,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “The train club always has something for all ages, whether it’s Thomas the Tank for kids or more elaborate layouts for serious model train hobbyists.”

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.