KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oregon Tech Men’s Basketball fell one spot to No. 2 in the latest NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

The Hustlin’ Owls have only played two games since the November 27th NAIA Coaches’ Poll ranked the squad No. 1 in the country.

The Owls split those two games in the opening weekend of Cascade Collegiate Conference play with a victory at The Evergreen State College, then falling to Northwest University the following night to bring their overall record to 10-1 on the year.

Tech ranks the highest of four CCC teams who received votes in the second poll of the season. The College of Idaho, who the Owls will host at home on December 20th, remained ranked No. 5 in the country. Southern Oregon dropped a single spot to No. 18 and Northwest University received votes.

The Oregon Tech Lady Owls were in the receiving votes category of the NAIA poll this week. Eastern Oregon women’s basketball was the only CCC team ranked in the top 25 of the women’s poll at No. 18. The Lady Owls will host Eastern Oregon December 21st.

Women’s Basketball will travel to play at Simpson on Saturday before returning home to prepare for the conference home stand.

The next NAIA Coaches’ Poll will be released January 15th.

2019-2020 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 – Poll 2 (Dec. 11)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 2 Morningside (Iowa) [12] 10-0 312 2 1 Oregon Tech 10-1 295 2 3 Indiana Wesleyan 9-2 295 4 4 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 11-1 286 5 5 College of Idaho 9-3 266 6 8 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 11-1 263 7 6 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 9-1 255 8 10 Marian (Ind.) 8-2 242 9 19 Bethel (Ind.) 11-0 224 10 12 Ottawa (Kan.) 11-1 219 11 13 Ave Maria (Fla.) 10-1 204 12 11 Washington Adventist (Md.) 10-3 203 13 16 IU Kokomo (Ind.) 9-2 169 14 NR Lourdes (Ohio) 9-3 162 15 7 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 6-4 161 16 20 St. Ambrose (Iowa) 10-2 155 17 15 Saint Francis (Ind.) 11-2 153 18 17 Southern Oregon 6-3 150 19 NR Northwestern (Iowa) 10-2 145 20 22 Bethel (Kan.) 11-2 124 21 NR Michigan-Dearborn 10-3 105 22 NR Keiser (Fla.) 9-1 94 23 NR Mount Marty (S.D.) 12-2 82 24 14 Cornerstone (Mich.) 9-5 71 25 NR Antelope Valley (Calif.) 7-3 63

Dropped Out: Union (Ky.), Saint Xavier (Ill.), Warner (Fla.), Madonna (Mich.), Dordt (Iowa)

Receiving Votes: Union (Ky.) 34, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 34, Warner (Fla.) 32, Indiana Southeast 32, Oklahoma Wesleyan 32, Southeastern (Fla.) 27, Madonna (Mich.) 23, Dordt (Iowa), 22, Mayville State (N.D.) 21, Northwest (Wash.) 7, Indiana East 3