Knute Buehler announced yesterday in a video to supporters that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District. This district includes the majority of the eastern portion of the state, including Klamath and Lake counties. The Congressional seat opened when U.S. Rep. Greg Walden decided not to seek reelection next year. Buehler hinted at plans to run for the seat in earlier this year. but he made it official Tuesday.
Knute says in Congress, he will be a strong voice and reliable vote for the conservative principles and values that make America the greatest nation on earth – freedom, opportunity and the rule of law…and will be a champion for limited government, small business and Oregon’s traditional jobs in agriculture, ranching and timber.