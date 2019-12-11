WASHINGTON, D.C. –Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a statement after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced they approved funding for multiple Oregon water projects. Last year, Walden led the effort modernize America’s critical water infrastructure, passing into law the Drinking Water System Improvement Act which authorizes over $4 billion in funding to improve drinking water systems nationwide through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). The EPA will provide $35 million to support safe drinking water projects, and another $190 million will help improve wastewater and irrigated agriculture infrastructure, and address pollution.

“Many rural communities across Oregon struggle with failing water infrastructure and limited funding,” said Walden. “These communities rely on funding from DWSRF to provide the resources necessary to complete clean water projects. These investments allow us to update our aging drinking water infrastructure to ensure they can operate well into the future. Having led the effort to modernize the DWSRF last year, I appreciate the Trump Administration and the EPA for recognizing the need to improve Oregon’s drinking water infrastructure, and approving funding for these important projects across our state.”

Funding from the DWSRF will support water projects throughout the state and Second District, including $2.1 million going towards the Crystal Springs/Odell Water Company consolidation project in the Hood River Valley and $9.3 million for the City of Lakeview’s water system improvements project. You can find a full list DWSRF funded projects here.

In addition to the projects funded by DWSRF, EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) will provide funding for multiple other Oregon water projects including $10.5 million to Baker City to help design and construct a new wastewater treatment facility, $10 million to Bend to build “Bend Septic Solutions” that will improve the local sewage system, and $38.8 million to Klamath Falls to design and build the Spring Street Sewage Treatment Plant upgrade that will protect aquatic life and improve water quality.