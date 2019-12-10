Hustlin’ Owl head volleyball coach Andrew Clifton will not be returning to the sideline for the 2020 season, the Oregon Tech Athletic Department announced Tuesday.
Clifton compiled a record of 49-59 in his four seasons at the helm, including a 31-49 Cascade Conference record. The Hustlin’ Owls are coming off an 8-12 conference record this past season, placing the team 8th out of 11 teams.
“I would like to thank AC for all his hard work and dedication to our volleyball program over the last four years” Director of Athletics John Van Dyke stated. “Everyone in the department wishes him the best as he steps into this new chapter of his life. Moving forward we will begin the process of evaluating the needs of the program.”