Hustlin’ Owl head volleyball coach Andrew Clifton will not be returning to the sideline for the 2020 season, the Oregon Tech Athletic Department announced Tuesday.

Clifton compiled a record of 49-59 in his four seasons at the helm, including a 31-49 Cascade Conference record. The Hustlin’ Owls are coming off an 8-12 conference record this past season, placing the team 8th out of 11 teams.