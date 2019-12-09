This holiday season Citizens for Safe Schools (CFSS) is partnering with generous neighboring business Everybody’s Vintage, for a holiday gift drive, to benefit the students in their program. Citizens for Safe Schools is a grassroots 501©3 nonprofit that serves youth in the Klamath Basin by pairing at-promise youth with a caring, responsible adult mentor. Mentees often come from complicated home lives and backgrounds of poverty, and the Holiday season can be hard for many of the youth and families in the program. CFSS wants to make this time of year a little easier for their kids and families, and as such is asking for donations.

Gift & Receive. Stop into Everybody’s Vintage at 733 Main Street this holiday season with a gift donation for any of their sponsored Non-Profits (including not just Citizens for Safe Schools, but Youth Rising and CASA of Klamath County too) and receive a 20% discount on your in store purchase! All donations are 100% tax deductible, and go directly to fulfill a wish for one of our Klamath Basin Youth. Many of the mentees currently in Citizens for Safe Schools’ Kids in the Middle Program have each asked for one gift as part of the drive, and their wish is listed below. These donated gifts can be dropped off at Everybody’s Vintage at 733 Main Street, and their hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-5pm. Call the CFSS office at 541-882-3198 to coordinate donation drop-off outside of these hours.

Citizens for Safe Schools Mentee Wish List:

