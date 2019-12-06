Yreka, CA. – Effective January 1, 2020 on the Klamath National Forest, the price per cord of personal use fuelwood will be reduced from $5.00 per cord to $2.00 per cord. Instead of getting four cords of wood for the $20.00 minimum purchase, you will now get ten cords of personal use fuelwood. The personal fuelwood limit will remain at 12 cords per year, so if you wish to purchase all 12 cords at once, you can for $24.00. The new wood tags will be available at all of our offices January 2, 2020.

The Klamath National Forest has experienced the devastating effects of wildfires and drought over the last 5-10 years, leaving hazard trees and excessive fuel loading along our roads and adjacent to private property. Firewood gathering is an effective tool to reduce hazardous fuel loading and roadside hazards. Restoration outcomes can be achieved through fuelwood collecting along roads and adjacent to private property which are used as fuel breaks. This price reduction provides incentive to accelerate these restoration outcomes on National Forest lands.

For more information or to purchase personal use fuelwood cutting permits, please visit any of the Klamath National Forest offices below:

Klamath National Forest Headquarters, 1711 S. Main Street, Yreka, CA 96097, 530-842-6131

Goosenest Ranger District Office, 37805 Highway 97, Macdoel, CA 96058, 530-398-4391

Happy Camp/Oak Knoll District Office, 63822 Highway 96, Happy Camp, CA 96039, 530-493-2243

Salmon/Scott District Office, 11263 North Highway 3, Fort Jones, CA 96032, 530-468-5351