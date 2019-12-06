The holidays are a time for friends, family, and co-workers to come together in celebration. Whether you’re at an office party, a family member’s home, or out at the bar, it’s essential you make the lifesaving choice to drive sober when the party ends.

Alcohol impaired driving fatalities account for nearly one third of all traffic fatalities in the U.S. In 2018, 10,511 people died as a result of alcohol impaired crashes. Drugged driving is also becoming a major problem. Whether it’s alcohol or other drugs, impaired driving is impaired driving.

As you head out to enjoy the holiday festivities, remember: drive sober, ditch the distractions, and keep your eyes on the road.