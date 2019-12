Last night, hundreds of people swarmed downtown Klamath Falls to take part in the annual Snowflake Parade. There were over 90 parade floats from local businesses and organizations. Congratulations to the following winners:

First Place: Klamath Family Head Start

Second Place: Ross Ragland Theater

Third & Fourth Place (tie): Diamond Home Improvement and Eagle Ridge High School

Fifth Place: Cerulean Hotel

Watch the event here: