‘Tis the season for holiday fun for the entire family as the 3rd Annual Klamath Falls Singing Christmas Tree moves to its new home at the Ross Ragland Theater! This community production features a 50-person “Singing Christmas Tree” of the Basin’s finest singers accompanied by an orchestra of accomplished musicians from throughout the area. Together with well-loved guest performers, actors, aerialists, dancers, an adorable children’s chorus and Klamath County’s largest Living Nativity, they offer a bevy of holiday tunes sure to touch your hearts and bring a smile to your face! This year’s production – “A New Old-Fashioned Christmas” – follows a modern family as they travel through history in discovery of the perfect Christmas gift. Directed by Oregon’s own Miss America 2002 Katie Harman Ebner, and brought to you in partnership by Triad School Performing Arts and the Ross Ragland Theater.

Get your tickets at RRTheater.Org