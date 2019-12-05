The sound of the holiday season radiates harmony, what better way to celebrate that than with The Coats. The Coats bring their incomparable harmony and high-octane vocal extravaganza to the stage as they celebrate their three critically acclaimed and award winning holiday CD’s! A must see holiday show that will become a tradition for years to come! This nationally acclaimed vocal group has enjoyed over two decades of pushing the boundaries of harmony. The Coats have won numerous national awards, appeared on national television, and were even recognized by the President of United States when they sang at the White House. “When these four singers hit the stage together, there’s an infectious joy that takes over the place!”