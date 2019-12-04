The winners have been announced for the 2019 Snowflake Festival Gingerbread House Building Competition. You can see these houses for yourself today through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 & 8.
The winners received a cash prize, a gift certificate for bowling at the Epicenter, a gingerbread ornament and a ribbon.
The winner of the Family category was “Christmas around the world” by Sheri Kinnon, Mikayla Stevens and Debbie Fennell.
The winner of the Intermediate Category, which includes grades 4-6, is “Minecraft” by 9 year old Paige Vradenburg.
The winner of the Elementary category, which includes grades 1-3, is “Peppermint Cottage” by 7 year old Taylor Cox.
The winner of the Junior category, which includes grades 7-9, is “Santa’s Cabin,” by 12 year old Lauren Cox.
And the winner of the Adult category is “Greenhouse” by Sara Clark.