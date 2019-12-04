The Officers and Members of VFW Post 1383 wish to announce a Ceremony of Remembrance of the bombing of Pear Harbor, December 7th 1941. The Ceremony is schedule to commence at 10:00Am, Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at the VFW Post Home, 515 Klamath Avenue.

Guest Speaker is Karen Johnson, COL. US Army Retired and Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, District 5. Included in the Ceremony is the honoring of those who are or were POW’S/MIAS. The Color Guard consisting of Members of The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and the Marine Corps League will preform Taps and a Rifle Salute.

The event is open to public and free admittance.