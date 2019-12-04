Area store managers deliver $1,700 worth of new equipment to the school Lost River Junior-Senior High School students received an early Christmas gift this week from FastBreak Convenience Stores — $1,700 worth of new P.E. equipment for their gym and weight room.

High school students on Monday helped six FastBreak area store managers unload a trailer full of P.E. equipment into the school gymnasium. The FastBreak donation included balls, ball storage carts, weights, resistance bands, and safety equipment such as lifting belts for weight room users. “We’re a big fan of youth sports,” Ron Walker, area manager for the Klamath Falls and Merrill FastBreak stores, told the high school students. “It’s a pleasure to be helping you guys.” Josh White, regional manager of FastBreak Convenience Stories, said the idea to help the Lost River-area community came from the managers of his FastBreak store in Merrill. From there, White saw a social media post by Lost River teacher Katey Limb about the need for P.E. equipment.

The two connected (White knew Limb’s husband from a local gym), and White asked Limb for her wish list. From there, FastBreak employees went shopping. “(Josh White) just saw the need, and he was part of the solution,” said Jamie Ongman, principal at Lost River

Junior-Senior High School. “I think it’s fantastic. It definitely helped us stretch what we can do and provide for kids in P.E. classes.”

Ongman said FastBreak’s parent company, Ed Staub & Sons, has long been a supporter of the community’s schools. In past years, FastBreak Convenience Stores has donated to nationwide causes such as the Ronald McDonald House, but White said future giving will go toward local needs. “Our goal, starting in 2020, is to focus on our communities,” he said. “At FastBreak, we have two core missions: Kids and veterans. We really want to push to get into those communities we haven’t spent a lot of time in.”

Rhonda Nichols, store manager at the Merrill Mobile FastBreak, was at the high school on Monday to help unload the donated equipment. “We love giving back to the community,” she said. “It makes everything we do worthwhile.” Limb said the more equipment she can provide for her physical education students, the more opportunities they have.

“I asked primarily for stuff we didn’t have,” she said. “We had no rubber balls, had no soccer balls, and had limited basketballs and volleyballs.” Most Lost River students didn’t realize how much was donated until P.E. classes on Tuesday. “They were so excited,” Limb said. “This is huge for our students.”

Area managers who were on hand Monday to donate the equipment to the high school were Ron Walker, area manager for the Klamath Falls and Merrill FastBreak stores; Rhonda Nichols, store manager at the Merrill Mobile FastBreak; Linda Vanduesen, manager of FastBreak store at Homedale Market; Sam Reed-Wilson, manager of the 97 FastBreak in Klamath Falls; and Dwayne Wheat, manager of the Madison FastBreak in Klamath Falls; and Matt Buie, manager of the FastBreak store in Macdoel.

FastBreak has 30 convenience stores in the Klamath Basin, Oregon and Northern California, including four in Klamath Falls, three in Lakeview, and stores in Bly, Merrill, Macdoel, Silver Lake and Christmas Valley.