CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech women’s basketball team has been named the “Under Armour Team of the Week” for November 25-December 1 the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Sunday.

The Lady Owls completed a weekend sweep in their final tune-up before opening CCC play next weekend.

On Saturday OIT defeated Cal-Maritime 62-60 with Kristin Farrell leading the way with 15-points while shooting 5 for 7 from behind the arc. Rebounding was a highlight as the Lady Owls enjoyed a 35-23 edge on the glass.

Today Tech won in a 70-29 lopsided affair over Pacific Union College. Freshman Makaila Napoleon , had a breakout day with 21 points, five rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal in the victory.

Oregon Tech (5-4, 0-0 CCC) will next be in action as they open conference play December 6-7 at Evergreen and Northwest.