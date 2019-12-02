VALLEJO, Calif. — Oregon Tech more than needed its 7-for-10 effort from three-point range Saturday as the Hustlin’ Owls held off Cal State Maritime to begin a two-day road swing to the San Francisco area, and claimed a 62-60 win.

OIT evened its season record at 4-4 and will take that into a game at 2 p.m. Sunday against Pacific Union in Angwin.

Maritime, meanwhile, fell to 0-9 on the year, including an 0-3 effort in home games.

Tech snapped the second of four ties to take a lead it would not relinquish until late in the game when Kylie Meadows nailed a pair of free throws with 46 seconds left in the first period.

Her basket with 10 seconds left in the quarter gave OIT its biggest lead of the period. CSUM tied the score twice in the second period, the last at 15-15.

Courtney Clemmer’s basket gave OIT the lead it held until there was a minute left to play, and the Hustlin’ Owls would take their biggest lead of the first half at 27-21 on Kristin Farrell’s basketball with two minutes left before the intermission.

A basket by Meadows midway through the third period allowed Tech to take a 42-30 lead.

The Keelhaulers managed to cut their deficit to 47-44 by the end of the quarter, and then were able to cut OIT’s lead to a single point four times in the fourth period before the host team managed the last of its three leads in the game.

Tyra Fai’malo scored in the paint to put CSUM up, 60-59, with a minute to play.

Abby Kreiser nailed a three-point basket with 11 seconds to play to cap the scoring and give Tech its first road win of the season. OIT is 1-3 away from home heading into today’s game.

Farrell, who was 5-for-7 from long range, had a team-high 15 points for Tech, while Meadows added 11 points, and Constant and Maddyson Tull both were a point shy of double figures.

Constant led OIT with seven rebounds as the Hustlin’ Owls held a 35-23 edge in rebounds in a game in which they made 58 percent of their field goals.

Turnovers kept Tech from controlling the game.

For the Keelhaulers, Kameron Taylor and Alicia Porter both scored 19 points, the latter coming in off the bench.

Saturday’s game is the first of five straight games away from home for OIT, which will travel next weekend to open Cascade Collegiate Conference play Dec. 6 at The Evergreen State College, and Dec. 7 at Northwest University.

Tech’s next home game is Friday, Dec. 20 against The College of Idaho.