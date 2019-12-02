ANGWIN, Calif. — Oregon Tech dominated the middle two quarters Saturday on its way to a 70-29 nonleague women’s basketball victory at Pacific Union College.

“I’m happy with the way our team approached today’s game,” said head Coach Scott Meredith . “We were solid defensively and rebounded well. Our bench played a huge role and this sets the tone for the start of our conference season next week.”

The Hustlin’ Owls, who upped their record to 5-4 on the year, held an 11-5 lead after one period.

By halftime, the advantage had swelled to 31-12, a lead Tech pushed to 55-19 after three quarters of play in the game which saw the short-handed Pioneers fall to 0-9 for the season.

Pacific Union had six players available for the game.

Huge for the Hustlin’ Owls was freshman Makaila Napoleon , who turned in, easily, the best game of her young college career so far with 21 points, five rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal. The first daughter of a former OIT men’s player to suit up for Tech, she was 8-for-9 from the floor and 4-for-5 at the free-throw line.

Napoleon helped OIT net 49 percent of its shots from the floor, and hold a 42-26 edge in rebounds.

Tech held a 39-14 edge in scoring from nonstarters, outscored the Pioneers in the paint, 42-8, and held a 20-5 advantage in scoring off turnovers against a team which first played OIT in 2005.

Courtney Clemmer added 11 points for OIT, while Kylie Meadows led the team with seven rebounds. Seven players had two assists for Tech, which is in the midst of a five-game road swing which will continue Friday at The Evergreen State College to open Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

Tech completed a sweep of the home-and-home series with Pacific Union, and now is 14-0 all-time against the Pioneers. The 29-points allowed by OIT matches its previous best against PUC in the series after the home team made just 22 percent of its shots, and was 1-of-15 from three-point range.

Tech next is home Friday, Dec. 20 when the Hustlin’ Owls host The College of Idaho.