KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the first time since 2012, the Oregon Tech men’s basketball team has drawn the No. 1 spot in the national NAIA Division II poll released Wednesday.

OIT, one of eight unbeaten teams, pulled 10-of-12 first-place votes to move up from its preseason ranking of No. 2, which had been Tech’s ranking since finishing as national runner-up in the 2018 tournament.

“Being ranked No. 1 is definitely an accomplishment for this group,” coach Justin Parnell said of the Hustlin’ Owls, who will take a 9-0 record into a Wednesday game against Maine Fort Kent. “It says a lot about the work ethic of the former players from the last three years, and group we have now,” Parnell said.

Tech’s last No. 1 ranking came after the 2012 national championship. “Our goal doesn’t change,” Parnell said. “We are going to continue taking this season practice-by-practice and game-by-game.”

Morningside of Iowa, which is 7-0, is ranked second in this week’s poll, with Indiana Wesleyan third. Each received one first-place vote.

Tech leads five CCC teams in the rankings, with The College of Idaho fifth, Southern Oregon 17th, Corban 24th and Eastern Oregon among the teams to receive votes. Among the teams to receive votes this week were Antelope Valley and Cal State Maritime, both of which lost to OIT earlier this month.

OIT’s women, who had entered the season ranked No. 21 in their preseason poll, fell from the rankings this week.

The next national rankings will be released Wednesday, Dec. 11.

2019-2020 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 – Poll 1 (Nov. 27)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st PLACE VOTES] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 2 Oregon Tech [10] 9-0 311 2 4 Morningside (Iowa) [1] 7-0 302 3 4 Indiana Wesleyan [1] 7-1 293 4 8 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 9-0 281 5 3 College of Idaho 6-2 267 6 6 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 5-0 260 7 1 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 5-2 252 8 11 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 8-1 236 9 9 Madonna (Mich.) 7-2 212 10 15 Marian (Ind.) 5-1 210 11 RV Washington Adventist (Md.) 6-1 207 12 NR Ottawa (Kan.) 8-0 201 13 RV Ave Maria (Fla.) 7-0 188 14 11 Cornerstone (Mich.) 7-2 173 15 24 Saint Francis (Ind.) 10-0 172 16 10 IU Kokomo (Ind.) 7-2 168 17 18 Southern Oregon 4-2 151 18 21 Warner (Fla.) 8-1 143 19 RV Bethel (Ind.) 8-0 137 20 NR St. Ambrose (Iowa) 7-1 108 21 17 Union (Ky.) 5-3 102 22 NR Bethel (Kan.) 9-1 97 23 25 Dordt (Iowa) 6-3 91 24 RV Corban (Ore.) 6-3 75 25 NR Saint Xavier (Ill.) 7-1 68

Dropped Out: Oklahoma Wesleyan, Indiana East, Bellevue (Neb.)

Receiving Votes: Michigan-Dearborn 56, Indiana Southeast 44, Northwestern (Iowa) 43, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 31, Kansas Wesleyan 16, Oklahoma Wesyalan 13, Cal Maritime 12, Eastern Oregon 11, Southeastern (Fla.) 8, Holy Cross (Ind.) 7, Mount Marty (S.D.) 5, Montreat (N.C.) 5, Lourdes (Ohio) 4, Indiana East 3