Lutheran Community Services is closed today and will reopen on the 2nd of December. (Thursday and Friday are closed for holiday.)

The Quail Trail Public Transit bus will not be running all day today due to weather and will resume services on Monday, December 2nd.

Oregon Tech’s Klamath Falls campus will be CLOSED. The basketball game scheduled for tonight on campus is expected to continue as planned and facilities staff will be focusing on shoveling walkways and plowing parking lots and roads for attendees in the evening. Classes and campus operations will proceed as scheduled on Monday, December 2.

Klamath County Circuit Court will open at 10am today.

We will continue to keep you updated.