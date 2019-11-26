Due to the approaching storm, Triad School has canceled classes tor Tuesday, November 26, 2019. In a Facebook post posted by school principal Jim Libby- Libby stated, “We would typically wait until the morning to make this kind of decision, but according to the forecast, it won’t be all that bad tomorrow morning. It’s later in the day that will be the problem.”

And since Klamath County School District Schools and Klamath Falls City Schools are in Thanksgiving Break, they already do not have classes scheduled this week.

We will keep you updated on closures and delays as we receive the information.