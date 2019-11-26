Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Nichols recently completed Basic Corrections training in Salem, OR and was awarded the Victor G. Atiyeh Outstanding Student Award and the Dr. Ernest M. Ogard, Jr. Academic Achievement Award.

The Victor G. Atiyeh Outstanding Student Award is presented to the student who display’s exceptional professionalism and ethics as well as a positive attitude throughout basic training. Deputy Nichols was evaluated on demonstrated leadership, academic standing, performance in survival skills, and overall health and fitness. This is the highest honor a student can receive from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST).

The Dr. Ernest M. Ogard, Jr. Academic Achievement Award is granted to the top academic student of each Basic Corrections Class. The evaluation process is conducted by Academy staff and considers the student’s academic performance throughout the entire training.

Sheriff Chris Kaber states “It is a great pleasure to see our deputies and staff regularly being recognized for the professionalism, ethics, and positive attitude that we see them exhibit on a regular basis. We congratulate Deputy Nichols on his honors and look forward to his continued service for the citizens of Klamath County.”

Please join Sheriff Kaber and Jail Commander Brian Bryson in congratulating Deputy Andrew Nichols on his recent graduation and achievement of these high honors.