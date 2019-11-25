The VFW Post 1383 is hosting a coat drive for all sizes and all in need.
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) is hosting a Christmas toy drive for kids.
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is hosting a food drive for all in need of meals this holiday season.
Your local VFW is a drop site for all three of these charity drives so please feel free to drop by and donate anytime during business hours from now until Christmas Eve.
The VFW is located at 515 Klamath Avenue. For more information and for business hours please visit http://vfw1383.us/