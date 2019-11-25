The VFW Post 1383 is hosting a coat drive for all sizes and all in need.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) is hosting a Christmas toy drive for kids.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is hosting a food drive for all in need of meals this holiday season.

Your local VFW is a drop site for all three of these charity drives so please feel free to drop by and donate anytime during business hours from now until Christmas Eve.