Gingerbread House Competition: December 1 – 9 @ Klamath Basin Home Builders Association

205 Riverside Dr. # G

Tree Lighting: December 2, 5:30 pm @ Klamath Commons Park 1112 Main St

Klamath Snowflake Parade: December 5 @ 7:00 pm Main Street Klamath Falls, Or

Santa and Cocoa: December 6 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Rogue Credit Union 3211 Washburn Way

Santa Freeze: December 6 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm Ella Redkey Pool 1805 Main St

Shop with a Cop: December 13 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm Steens Sports Park 4500 Foothills Blvd

Santa’s Snowflake Village: December 14 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm Winema Electirc, 735 Commercial St

Bowl with Santa: December 14 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Epicenter, 3901 Brooke Dr

Singing Christmas Tree: December 14 @ 7:30 pm Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N 7th St

There are many other events that are a part of the 2019 Snowflake Festival, for a complete list please visit https://klamathsnowflake.com/