KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – No. 2 ranked Oregon Tech extended their stretch of undefeated wins to eight on Friday night at the Morse Event Center, taking down the Deacons of New Hope Christian (4-10) 99-49 as part of the Beacon Classic.

The two teams fought it out in the first half, with the lead going between the Owls and the Deacons until Tech pulled ahead on an 18-5 run to a 22-point lead, ending the half 20-points up at 45-25.

The Hustlin’ Owls controlled the second, outscoring New Hope on a 30-point margin and keeping them without a field goal for the final four minutes of the match to end on their largest lead of 50.

Sophomore Matt Van Tassell led the scoring for Oregon Tech, scoring 18 points at a 50% shooting average and scoring 3-of-6 from long range. Van Tassell also grabbed 13 rebounds to score a double-double.

Junior Scotty Burge tallied a career-high 16 points and six rebounds for the team and senior Jordan Henderson scored a season-high 15 and was 2-of-2 on three-point baskets. Sophomore Lachlan McKimm rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 and senior Mitchell Fink made 10 assists. Fink currently ranks fourth in the nation in assists per game and total assists.

Jaylen Rose led the Deacons with a game-leading 21 points, adding all four of the team’s three-point baskets over the course of the game. Robert Knox and Knigel Key followed Rose with 12 points each. Knox also grabbed seven rebounds.

Tech shot at a 53.7% overall average while New Hope struggled at 29.5% overall and only 23.5% from long range.

The Owls held a major edge in rebounding, leading 59-23 overall and 43 defensively to gain 20 second-chance points.

Oregon Tech also took a 59-4 advantage from their bench and a 26-2 assisting advantage, working as a team to finish strong.

The Hustlin’ Owls will play their second and final game in the Beacon Classic tomorrow at 3:30pm, remaining in Eugene for the game before returning to Klamath Falls to play University of Maine at Fort Kent for the first time since 2017 at 7:30pm Wednesday at Danny Miles Court.