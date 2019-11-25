The Klamath County Museum will offer two-for-one admission prices on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30.

For every paid admission, a second person can enter the museum for free on Friday and Saturday. Children 12 and under are always admitted free when accompanied by an adult. The museum will be open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on both days.

The museum will also offer a free program on the history of Klamath Union High School at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the cafeteria of the school. Entry to the cafeteria building is through the south end of the building.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.