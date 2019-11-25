KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – No. 21 Oregon Tech (3-4) took their third win of the season on Saturday evening at Danny Miles Court as they took down Northwest Indian College (0-5) on a 60-point margin, 83-22.

The Eagles started the game off with an 8-0 run in which Imani Bighorn scored all eight. The Lady Owls were able to quickly catch up however, coming back from the deficit with a 47-4 run spanning the next two quarters.

Tech held Northwest scoreless in the second and took a 23-3 margin in the fourth as defense and offense came together for the nationally ranked team.

Bighorn scored 19 of Northwest’s 22, with Marisa Brooks adding the remaining three in the final quarter. Quinna Hamby and Brooks each grabbed six rebounds in the game and Bighorn made five blocks.

Junior Beth Derner led OIT with 15, shooting 7-of-9 from the field and tying sophomore Melissa Lee’s four steals. Sophomore Kylie Meadows and freshman Maddyson Tull each scored 12 and freshmen Carissa Twitchell and Makaila Napoleon each grabbed six rebounds. Freshman Chloe Bennett made eight assists in the game.

Every Owl added at least two points in the game and the team held a 26-3 assisting edge, a 45-22 rebounding advantage, and led 53-0 from their bench.

Tech forced 31 turnovers and scored 50 points off turnovers.

The Eagles struggled at a 27.3% average from the field and only made 1-of-8 from behind the arc in the game.

The Lady Owls will hit the road next weekend to take on Cal Maritime in Vallejo, California on Saturday and Pacific Union in Angwin, California on Sunday. The games will be at 2:00pm and 4:00pm, respectively.