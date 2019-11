Klamath Falls Community Band annual “Sounds Of Christmas” Concert.

Saturday, Dec. 7 @ 4PM, at Mills Auditorium.

Admission:

Adults – $10

Students, children, senior citizens, military – $5.

Children under 12 – FREE.

Featuring familiar holiday music, as well as a musical tribute in honor of Pearl Harbor.

Tickets available at the door. Cash or check only. No credit/debit card.