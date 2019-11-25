KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Led by First Team All-American Mitchell Fink , Oregon Tech (9-0) shot past William Jessup University (5-2) in the second to win 97-80 on Saturday night at the Morse Event Center to sweep weekend play in the Beacon Classic.

The Warriors opened strong, landing seven of their overall nine three-pointers in the first half and staying neck-and-neck with the No. 2 nationally ranked Owls. Tech ended the half with a lead of only a single point, 43-42.

After a few lead changes in the second, however, the Hustlin’ Owls went 18-for-3 to climb to a 14-point advantage. A comeback attempt from Jessup saw them go 14-2 to come within sight of the lead, but Tech went 14-2 in turn, stopping them short and extending their undefeated streak to nine.

Fink scored a game-high 27 points and made seven rebounds and assists, shooting 6-of-8 from long range. He was followed by senior Seth Erickson , who tallied 20 points and seven rebounds, and sophomore Matt Van Tassell and junior Harrison Steiger , who came off the bench to add 19 and 11 points, respectively. Van Tassell also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds for the team.

William Jessup was led by Jourdan Johnson, who scored a season-high 24 points and made four assists. Isaiah Milan followed up with 17, shooting 3-of-5 from behind the arc, and Luis Medearis and Austin Dill each added 15. Dill grabbed a team-high four rebounds.

The Owls led the game in most stats, earning a 44-18 rebounding advantage, a 14-10 assisting edge, and a 36-5 lead from the bench.

The Warriors led 7-1 in steals, forcing 13 turnovers that they turned into 21 points.

The Hustlin’ Owls will return home this weekend and challenge University of Maine at Fort Kent on Wednesday at 7:30 at historic Danny Miles Court before heading to Washington on December 6th and 7th.