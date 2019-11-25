KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Led by First Team All-American Mitchell Fink, Oregon Tech (9-0) shot past William Jessup University (5-2) in the second to win 97-80 on Saturday night at the Morse Event Center to sweep weekend play in the Beacon Classic.
The Warriors opened strong, landing seven of their overall nine three-pointers in the first half and staying neck-and-neck with the No. 2 nationally ranked Owls. Tech ended the half with a lead of only a single point, 43-42.
After a few lead changes in the second, however, the Hustlin’ Owls went 18-for-3 to climb to a 14-point advantage. A comeback attempt from Jessup saw them go 14-2 to come within sight of the lead, but Tech went 14-2 in turn, stopping them short and extending their undefeated streak to nine.
Fink scored a game-high 27 points and made seven rebounds and assists, shooting 6-of-8 from long range. He was followed by senior Seth Erickson, who tallied 20 points and seven rebounds, and sophomore Matt Van Tassell and junior Harrison Steiger, who came off the bench to add 19 and 11 points, respectively. Van Tassell also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds for the team.
William Jessup was led by Jourdan Johnson, who scored a season-high 24 points and made four assists. Isaiah Milan followed up with 17, shooting 3-of-5 from behind the arc, and Luis Medearis and Austin Dill each added 15. Dill grabbed a team-high four rebounds.
The Owls led the game in most stats, earning a 44-18 rebounding advantage, a 14-10 assisting edge, and a 36-5 lead from the bench.
The Warriors led 7-1 in steals, forcing 13 turnovers that they turned into 21 points.
The Hustlin’ Owls will return home this weekend and challenge University of Maine at Fort Kent on Wednesday at 7:30 at historic Danny Miles Court before heading to Washington on December 6th and 7th.