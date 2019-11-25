Amanda Squibb, Executive Director for Friends of the Children (FOTC)-Klamath Basin, has been appointed to the Educator Advancement Council (EAC) as their Community-based Organization Representative Director.

Senate Bill 182 (2017) created the Educator Advancement Council, recognizing Oregon’s goal to achieve high quality, well-supported and culturally-responsive public educators in every classroom. The Council is building on Oregon’s prior investments to further support educators statewide including:

Establishing a system of local educator networks that prioritize and enhance educators’ access to professional learning and supports, combining state investment and other leveraged resources driven by educator need.

Creating the Oregon Teacher Scholars Program to help achieve purposes of the Educator’s Equity Act, including scholarships, mentoring, networking and other resources for racially or linguistically diverse teaching candidates.

Aligning early learning professional development efforts with K-12.

Continuing partnership efforts to enhance efforts around workforce supply and demand.

According to Amanda, “I look forward to representing families and students in this process that is designed to lead educational change from the inside out. This council is a wonderful example of how collaborative partnerships with community resources are able to look at the successes of the past and further assess and adapt how to meet the needs of today’s teachers and educators as well as students. I am enthusiastic about a regional approach that ensures training and support is responsive to local needs and honored to become a Director to further impact this vision. I am passionate about youth’s school success and supporting our teachers so look forward to lending my time and energies to this process and further welcome input from our community.” To learn more about EAC, please visit https://www.oregon.gov/eac/Pages/Regional-Educator-Networks.aspx.