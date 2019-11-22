The National Weather Service has issued a forecast for next week that includes a chance for snow on the floor of the high desert in Central Oregon.

The snow forecast means that travelers should be ready for hazardous travel conditions, with the possibility of slick, snow covered roads during the morning commutes.

In Central Oregon, ODOT is already staffed up for winter, and has moved snow removal equipment into strategic locations, but motorists should anticipate the potential for hazardous driving conditions during early morning hours.

*****

ODOT urges motorists to drive for the inclement weather by slowing down and turning off cruise controls.

Drivers traveling throughout Oregon during hazardous weather should checkTripcheck.com or call 511 to be aware of current highway hazards.

In addition ODOT recommends the following safety precautions:

→ Be patient. Go slow.

→ Keep fuel tank full (in case you get stuck in a road closure).

→ Use appropriate tires for your winter driving needs.

→ Carry emergency supplies (water, food, warm clothes, flashlight, etc.).

→ Increase the following distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

→ Keep cell phone charged up (but don’t use it while driving).

→ Watch weather conditions throughout the day and anticipate the next snow storm. Current road conditions may get worse.

→ Tune to local radio stations for update travel information.

ODOT appreciates the patience of travelers who delay their trips and the cooperation of the traveling public to keep our highways passable.

For the latest driving conditions visit www.tripcheck.com, or call 511 for highway