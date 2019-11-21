Klamath Falls Police Department completed next of kin notifications related to the Fairview Park shooting. The decedents are Christopher Gregory, age 31, and Donald Cheatham Jr., age 43. Sean Dalton Brazil-Gates, age 28, received gunshot injuries and is in stable condition at a hospital.

Gillian Bradley, age 22, was an involved party and further investigation led to her arrest on

charges of Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Attempted Murder, Unlawful Use of a

Weapon, Hindering Prosecution and Tampering with Evidence. Initial arraignment is expected today at 1:30 p.m.