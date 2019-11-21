The history of Klamath Union High School will be presented in a program at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in the school’s cafeteria.

The presentation by the Klamath County Museum will cover previous use of the building location, construction and expansion of the school, and some of the lighter sides of the school’s history.

“The recent opening of the renovated school, cafeteria and theater marks a major milestone in the proud history of the school,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “We hope this program gives people a chance to reminisce about the school, and perhaps help us fill in some gaps in our records.”

Klamath Union High School opened in 1928. Major additions to the school included a gymnasium in 1938 and a south wing in 1958. A grand opening of the recently renovated school was held last month.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.