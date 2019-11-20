On Saturday, November 16, 2019 at about 8:32 a.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Deputy Ortiz responded to a report of a burglary in vicinity of Alves Road and Hidden Meadow Drive, an unincorporated area located in the Weed area. Deputy Ortiz responded to the home and it was confirmed the residence was burglarized, the home ransacked, and property was obviously taken from the location by an unknown perpetrator(s). The original call was received from a neighbor after he found some of the victims’ mail discarded nearby. A motor vehicle, which was disabled, was located in the area that was later linked to a possible suspect. Deputies Stock and Moore responded to assist and it was discovered other buildings in the area had been burglarized.

A possible suspect was identified during the investigation and a request was made for SCSO deputies in the Yreka area to search for the suspect, whom was previously known to SCSO investigators. SCSO Sergeant Towers and Deputy Thao located the suspect at a local Yreka motel and he was detained at about 11:25 a.m. A subsequent search of the suspect and his motel room resulted in the recovery of stolen items confirmed to have been taken from the home and property by the suspects, which was also confirmed by the homeowners. The man was on probation for a prior criminal conviction out of Sacramento County. Assistance was received from Yreka Police Department (YPD) officers and SCSO Deputy Gusaas, and additional stolen property was located in the suspect’s motel room.

Photographs of stolen property exchanged between deputies and the sergeant, and confirmations received from the crime victims, along with physical evidence located at the burglary scene, were linked to the suspect, which ultimately helped to solve the case. Stolen loot recovered during the investigation included jewelry and coins.

Mr. Lamont Darnell Brown, 27, most recently residing in the Yreka area, was arrested for burglary. Drug paraphernalia was located on the suspect’s person. He was later transported to the Siskiyou County Jail. Mr. Brown attempted to smuggle methadone pills into the jail after the contraband was detected concealed in a body cavity. It is anticipated other charges related to grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance and attempting to smuggle the opioid into a jail will be filed against Mr. Brown by the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “This arrest was made because alert deputies and a sergeant used investigative skills, the analysis of physical evidence, technology, and modern internet technology to track and ultimately arrest the suspect in this case and their efforts led to the recovery of valuable property stolen from the crime victims. This arrest was also made possible by a good neighbor who was alert and took upon himself to watch-out for his neighbor. The reporting party in this case found the discarded mail, saw a suspicious vehicle, and reported the suspicious activity and found evidence, which was instrumental in the successful resolution of this major burglary, theft, and drug case. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank YPD for their assistance.”

This is a good time to remind all citizens to be alert to suspicious activity in your respective neighborhoods, report suspicious activity, and always leave your homes, buildings, vehicles, and other valuables locked-up. It is always a good idea to ask your law enforcement agency of jurisdiction to watch your home if you are going to be away and be sure to advise reliable neighbors that you will be gone so they too can help watch for suspicious activity and periodically check on your home and property. Proper lighting, locks, fencing, a barking dog, and alarm systems should be considered as well. It is always a good idea to record the serial numbers, descriptions, and photograph or videotape valuables in your home or on your property in case you are the victim of a burglar or thief.

SCSO is organizing Neighborhood Watch organizations in various parts of the county and volunteers are always needed.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.