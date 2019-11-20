Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 dispatch regarding a shooting at Fairview Park on Worden Avenue around 1245 a.m. this morning. Upon arrival, two individual males were pronounced deceased and one male was injured with non life-threatening injuries. He is stable and at a medical facility.

The Major Crime Team was activated with Klamath Falls Police Department taking lead. The investigation is on-going. Updates to follow as appropriate.

Law enforcement and the Klamath County District Attorney’s office thanks local citizens for

their reports and continuing cooperation.

All inquiries can be directed to Eve Costello, Klamath County District Attorney at (541)883-

5147 or (541)892-9187.