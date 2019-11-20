Basin Transit Service Transportation District Board of Directors approved at its October 23, 2019 meeting a fare reduction for fixed route bus fares for its riders beginning Monday, December 2, 2019. In 2017 the Oregon Legislature established the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) to expand and improve public transportation services throughout Oregon. The Oregon Transportation Commission approved BTS, STIF grant application in September of this year making it possible for BTS to reduce its fixed route bus fares for the community.

The current price for a regular fixed route fare one way is $1.50 the new fare will be $0.75. Reduced fares rates will be further reduce from the current fare of $0.75 to the new fare of $0.50. Children ages 0 to 6 currently ride for free this rate will be extended to include children ages 7 to 10 who will also ride for free. Youth ages 11 to18 will see a significant change, currently bus fares are $1.50 the new fare will be $0.50. Reduced fares will be reflected in Ten Ride punch pass, Monthly Pass, Tokens and Day Pass.

The fare reductions will provide low income, seniors, and individuals with disabilities, families with children and youths to have a more affordable bus ride. A complete schedule of fixed route bus fares are listed below.