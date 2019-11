The VFW will be hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner on November 28th at 4pm for all VETERAN/MILITARY families.

They have 3 donation drives set up: the VFW COAT DRIVE, the CVMA TOY DRIVE and the DAV FOOD DRIVE.

If you can, please bring a donations to any of these drives as your dinner ticket, however it is not required to receive the dinner.

For more information please visit the VFW at 515 Klamath Avenue, or call them at 541-882-0054.