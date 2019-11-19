Klamath Falls, OR – The Miss Klamath County-Miss City of Sunshine Scholarship Organization is searching for bright young women to compete for scholarships, prizes and the opportunity to represent the community as Miss Klamath County and Miss City of Sunshine and Miss Klamath County Outstanding teen and Miss City of Sunshine Outstanding teen.. The Pageant will be held on Saturday, April 4th, 2020, at Mills Auditorium.

According to Director, Sheri Hargrave, “Participating in the Miss America Organization is one of the most rewarding and beneficial experiences available to young women in the United States. Participants in the pageant gain a valuable experience and develop life skills that will benefit their everyday life (i.e. interview skills, public speaking, interpersonal communication, social interaction, etc.) In addition, they earn quality scholarship funds for college and graduate school, regardless of whether a title is won. This is a unique experience for young women ages 13-25. The community service component of this program also provides the contestants with the chance to become involved with a social issue that in many instances becomes a focus of their lives for many years to come.”

Pageant officials will host an orientation meeting for potential candidates and their parents. This forum will offer an opportunity to learn about the program. For information on the orientation or for an application, please visit our web site at klamathpageants.org or visit our face-book page.