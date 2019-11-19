The Klamath Family Warming Center is set to open on Dec. 8 in Klamath Falls. The warming center is located at Thrive Church on South Laguna Street. It can serve up to 30 people per night with a warm place to sleep, showers and a meal in the morning. Also provided by the center, if needed, are clean clothing and bedding. The center is open to anyone who needs it.
The goal of Klamath Family Warming Center is to strengthen and support each family unit, to be able to alleviate possible stresses due to homelessness, and to support parents helping their children with homework.
A meeting for those interested in volunteering at the center will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 19, in the Thrive Church gymnasium. Volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by a family member.