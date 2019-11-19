Klamath Family Head Start Monthly Grantee Board meeting will be held at Sizzler’s at 2506 S. 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR 97601 on Thursday, November 21st, 2019. The public is invited to attend the Public Comment Period from 5:30 – 5:45 pm. 

